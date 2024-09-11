VESSEL REVIEW | Diligence – TFG Marine to deploy new dual-fuel bunker tanker in Singapore waters

Versatile bunkering platform

Diligence was built by Singapore-based CBS Ventures, which also owns and operates the vessel. The tanker will be operated in Singapore, providing bunkering of low-sulphur fuel oil and biofuel to other vessels under a long-term charter contract with TFG, making it the first dual-fuel bunkering tanker to join the chartered fleet of the company.

The newbuild has an LOA of 90 metres (300 feet), a beam of 16 metres (52 feet), a draught of 5.8 metres (19 feet), and a deadweight tonnage of 5,000.