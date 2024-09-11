VESSEL REVIEW | Diligence – TFG Marine to deploy new dual-fuel bunker tanker in Singapore waters
Switzerland-based TFG Marine, a marine fuel supply joint venture formed by Trafigura, Frontline and Golden Ocean, has taken delivery of a new bunkering vessel fitted with dual-fuel engines that will run primarily on LNG.
Versatile bunkering platform
Diligence was built by Singapore-based CBS Ventures, which also owns and operates the vessel. The tanker will be operated in Singapore, providing bunkering of low-sulphur fuel oil and biofuel to other vessels under a long-term charter contract with TFG, making it the first dual-fuel bunkering tanker to join the chartered fleet of the company.
The newbuild has an LOA of 90 metres (300 feet), a beam of 16 metres (52 feet), a draught of 5.8 metres (19 feet), and a deadweight tonnage of 5,000.
The design work that went into Diligence focused on versatility as well as satisfying stringent safety requirements. Specifically, the vessel’s engines needed to be capable of running on both LNG and conventional low-sulphur marine fuels, thus satisfying the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s (MPA) requirements for the issuance of a bunkering licence.
Also, because of the option to have the vessel be able to run on low-emission LNG, its introduction into service is in line with Singapore’s goal of decarbonisation.
Promoting transparency through innovative features
Other features required by the MPA include a mass flow meter (MFM) for transparency and digitalisation purposes. TFG decided to incorporate such a feature after recognising the viability of Singapore’s MFM-based bunker licensing system.
The vessel is also fitted with a free-fall lifeboat and two cranes.