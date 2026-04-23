VESSEL REVIEW | CTOW 330 – Bunkering barge with 28,000-barrel capacity and enhanced safety features
Belle Chasse, Louisiana-based shipbuilder C&C Marine and Repair has handed over a new bunkering barge to Colonial Towing.
CTOW 330 is a double-hull tank barge designed for bunkering services and built to support modern fuel handling requirements across lakes, bays, and sounds.
Measuring approximately 297 by 54 by 16 feet (90.5 by 16 by 4.9 metres), CTOW 330 has a nominal cargo capacity of about 28,000 barrels and features a flush deck extending the full length and beam of the vessel.
Cargo tank layout configured for greater efficiency
The barge is designed for US Coast Guard authorisation for Subchapter D cargoes, grade A and lower, inclusive of biodiesel and methanol, and incorporates a type III double-skin hull with raked ends for operational durability and regulatory compliance.
CTOW 330 is configured with eight cargo compartments arranged into two cargo segregations, each served by a dedicated pipeline and pumping capability to support efficient and flexible fuel movements.
For bunker fuel segregation, the port and starboard number one and four tanks, the port number two tank and the starboard number three tank are piped together. For diesel segregation, the starboard number two tank and the port number three tank are piped together.
Full range of safety features
C&C said that to support operational resilience, the barge’s forward deck is arranged with emergency suction risers that can be connected via spool piece to form a loop, hence enabling either pump set to move cargo from either segregation in an emergency.
Colonial Towing furnished four diesel-driven cargo pumps rated at approximately 4,000 barrels per hour at 250 feet (76 metres) of head, with pumping performance based on a worst-case cargo condition of 8.8 API gravity and 700 cSt viscosity at 122°F (50°C).
The load/discharge arrangement includes two transverse cargo headers located approximately 120 feet (37 metres) forward of the stern and configured for practical hose handling and manifold operations.
The barge is equipped with a US Coast Guard-approved vapour recovery system, including a 304 stainless steel vent header, closed gauging provisions, and an owner-furnished high-velocity pressure/vacuum valve (3.0 psig pressure/0.5 psig vacuum).
Vapour segregation is supported through strategically placed spectacle flanges and dedicated header arrangements.
Cargo tank monitoring includes open gauging, closed gauging, high-level alarms, and supporting fittings for inspection and measurement, with an owner-furnished inspection team to measure volume and produce strapping tables.
Other notable features to enhance operability
To support positioning and handling, CTOW 330 includes a 600hp (450kW) side thruster powered by a dedicated diesel engine and an integrated tunnel arrangement in the bow rake.
The barge is also outfitted with an owner-furnished EBI pedestal-mounted hydraulic crane with an 85-foot (26-metre) boom and a 5,000lb (2,000kg) capacity at a 65-foot (20-metre) radius, supported by shipyard-furnished structural foundation and access provisions to facilitate inspection and maintenance.
A shipyard-furnished tankerman house is installed aft, providing a protected workspace and operational support for cargo handling and onboard systems.