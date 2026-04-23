VESSEL REVIEW | CTOW 330 – Bunkering barge with 28,000-barrel capacity and enhanced safety features

The barge is designed for US Coast Guard authorisation for Subchapter D cargoes, grade A and lower, inclusive of biodiesel and methanol, and incorporates a type III double-skin hull with raked ends for operational durability and regulatory compliance.

CTOW 330 is configured with eight cargo compartments arranged into two cargo segregations, each served by a dedicated pipeline and pumping capability to support efficient and flexible fuel movements.

For bunker fuel segregation, the port and starboard number one and four tanks, the port number two tank and the starboard number three tank are piped together. For diesel segregation, the starboard number two tank and the port number three tank are piped together.