VESSEL REVIEW | Chimbusco Green Energy 85 – Methanol bunkering ship built for nationwide operation in China

China’s COSCO Shipping has taken delivery of a new seagoing methanol bunkering vessel for operation by China Marine Bunker (Chimbusco), the joint venture formed by COSCO Shipping and Petrohina.

According to COSCO Shipping, Chimbusco Green Energy 85 (中燃绿能85; Zhongran Luneng 85) is the first methanol bunkering vessel capable of operating nationwide in China via the country’s coastal waters.

Thanks to this capability, the ship can connect China’s northern and southern marine transport hubs and ensure full-voyage bunkering for methanol dual-fuel vessels. This would help address the issues that are normally encountered whenever methanol-powered vessels need to operate across provinces that lack the necessary bunkering infrastructure.