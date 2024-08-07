VESSEL REVIEW | Bonita Ana – Japanese chemical tanker boasts advanced monitoring technologies

Enhanced low-emission navigation

Although fitted with a mono-fuel engine that operates only on either MGO or MGO blended with biofuel (LSMGO), the vessel can still achieve three per cent fewer CO2 emissions compared to ships that run on very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), and the reduction is even greater when compared to ships with high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) engines. The use of the mono-fuel engine is in line with MOL’s objective of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

“The vessel has been designed with the intention to utilise modern connectivity to enable real-time monitoring and deeper analysis of ship operations, both at sea and on shore,” MOLCT told Baird Maritime. “At sea, senior officers can more reliably, systematically, and safely review navigation, propulsion, and cargo operations data from the ship’s office on digital platforms instead of having to be on-site and referring to manual logbook entries. At shore, with real-time monitoring, both technical managers and commercial operators can better visualise, appreciate, and support the ship’s crew.”