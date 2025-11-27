VESSEL REVIEW | BG Belle – Chinese oil and asphalt tanker to sail on international trade routes

Reinforced hull for year-round navigation even in polar zones

The newbuild has an LOA of 119.99 metres (393.67 feet), a beam of 18.5 metres (60.7 feet), a depth of 9.5 metres (31 feet), and a deadweight of approximately 8,500. A 3,310kW (4,440hp) main engine delivers a service speed of 13.7 knots.

The hull is reinforced to ensure safe navigation in class B ice areas with thin first-year ice, while the diesel engine can run on low-sulphur oil and is equipped with a selective catalytic reduction exhaust gas aftertreatment unit.