VESSEL REVIEW | Arion – JHI Steamship's new Aframax tanker built for regional and intercontinental trade

Japanese shipbuilder Sumitomo Heavy Industries Marine and Engineering has handed over a new Aframax tanker to Greek shipping company JHI Steamship.

Arion has an LOA of 243.8 metres (800 feet), a moulded beam of 44 metres (140 feet), a maximum draught of 15.4 metres (50.5 feet), a moulded depth of 21.55 metres (70.7 feet), a summer deadweight of 114,824, a gross tonnage of 60,177, and a crew of 25.

The ship’s double hull construction will meanwhile minimise the risk of pollution following a collision or a grounding.