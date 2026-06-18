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ArionJHI Steamship
Tankers

VESSEL REVIEW | Arion – JHI Steamship's new Aframax tanker built for regional and intercontinental trade

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Japanese shipbuilder Sumitomo Heavy Industries Marine and Engineering has handed over a new Aframax tanker to Greek shipping company JHI Steamship.

Arion has an LOA of 243.8 metres (800 feet), a moulded beam of 44 metres (140 feet), a maximum draught of 15.4 metres (50.5 feet), a moulded depth of 21.55 metres (70.7 feet), a summer deadweight of 114,824, a gross tonnage of 60,177, and a crew of 25.

The ship’s double hull construction will meanwhile minimise the risk of pollution following a collision or a grounding.

Large capacity combined with cargo handling efficiency

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ArionMarineTraffic.com/Steve J Henderson

More than 600,000 barrels of crude or refined products can be carried on a single voyage while the ship’s dimensions will enable her to visit ports inaccessible to VLCCs and Suezmax ships.

Her cargo handling equipment has been optimised for safety and efficiency, allowing for rapid loading and discharging to ensure faster turnarounds and more trips to be completed over a given period.

A Mitsui-MAN B&W 6G60ME-C 10.5 main engine that produces 10,300 kW (13,800 hp) at 75.9 rpm delivers a service speed of approximately 14.15 knots.

Already at work on global routes

Arion
ArionJapan Ship Exporters' Association

Arion was built in compliance with Bahamas flag and Lloyd’s Register class requirements. As with many other Aframax tankers currently in service, the ship is capable of operating on both regional and intercontinental routes.

Her recent voyages have even included transits within a number of oil-producing regions such as Asia, West Africa, and the Gulf of Mexico.

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Arion
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Tanker
Classification: Lloyd's Register
Flag: Bahamas
Owner: JHI Steamship, Greece
Builder: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Marine and Engineering, Japan
Length overall: 243.8 metres (800 feet)
Beam: 44 metres (140 feet)
Draught: 15.4 metres (50.5 feet)
Depth: 21.55 metres (70.7 feet)
Deadweight tonnage: 114824
Gross tonnage: 60177
Capacity: 600,000 barrels
Main engine: Mitsui-MAN B&W 6G60ME-C 10.5, 10,300 kW (13,800 hp) at 75.9 rpm
Cruising speed: 14.15 knots
Crew: 25
Europe
Asia
Japan
Africa
Greece
Bahamas
Gulf of Mexico
Lloyd's Register
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Marine and Engineering
Aframax
Arion (vessel)
JHI Steamship
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