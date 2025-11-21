VESSEL REVIEW | Aesop & Siena – New Suezmax tankers boast eco-friendly technologies

Japan Marine United (JMU) recently delivered sister ships Aesop and Siena, the first and second vessels of JMU’s newly developed series of Suezmax tankers.

The 274.3- by 48-metre (899.9- by 150-foot) ships were built with an emphasis on energy saving and on ensuring environment-friendly performance. Their fuel consumption is therefore improved compared to earlier vessels. Each ship is also equipped with a SOx scrubber to ensure compliance with both IMO Tier III and EEDI phase III requirements.