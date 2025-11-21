VESSEL REVIEW | Aesop & Siena – New Suezmax tankers boast eco-friendly technologies
Japan Marine United (JMU) recently delivered sister ships Aesop and Siena, the first and second vessels of JMU’s newly developed series of Suezmax tankers.
The 274.3- by 48-metre (899.9- by 150-foot) ships were built with an emphasis on energy saving and on ensuring environment-friendly performance. Their fuel consumption is therefore improved compared to earlier vessels. Each ship is also equipped with a SOx scrubber to ensure compliance with both IMO Tier III and EEDI phase III requirements.
Efficiency-enhancing features
A number of advanced technologies have been incorporated into the two tankers. These include specialised propellers, an advanced low viscous resistance fin, a non-bulbous bow capable of deflecting waves for reduced surface resistance, and a rudder attachment that can improve hull and propulsion efficiency.
Even the accommodation blocks have been designed with low wind resistance while specialised low-friction paint has been applied to the hulls, thus further reducing fuel consumption over the same sailing distances.
Engines with electronic control for optimum sailing speeds
In order to comply with various environmental regulations, the ships have electronically controlled Mitsui MAN-B&W 7S60ME-C10.6-EGRBP main engines, ballast water management systems, and an inventory of hazardous materials.
These features help ensure NOx emissions well below the maximum IMO Tier III threshold.
The ships’ cargo oil and ballast water tanks are both coated in accordance with IMO PSPC requirements, thus resulting in significantly improved resistance to corrosion.
Aesop and Siena were built for different owners but are both DNV-classed, registered to the Bahamas, and managed by Alberta Shipmanagement of Greece.