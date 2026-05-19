VESSEL REVIEW | Advantage Serenity – Japanese-built Suezmax tanker boasts array of energy-saving features

Patented features for generating additional thrust

The vessel also has a number of JMU’s patented energy-saving devices, all of which have been optimised for this particular hull. Those technologies – which include an energy-recovering propeller duct, a bulb that can convert swirling water flow into additional thrust, and fins that manage inflow to the propellers – significantly improve propulsion performance and reduce fuel oil consumption.

The vessel also features a vertical bow that reduces wave resistance and low wind-resistance accommodation have been incorporated in the vessel to improve performance under actual sea conditions.

The vessel complies with EEDI Phase III requirements thanks to its hull form and its energy-saving devices. The vessel also complies with IMO Tier III NOx emission requirements and is equipped with an SOx scrubber to meet IMO SOx emission requirements.