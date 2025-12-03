Venezuela's oil exports surpass 900,000 bpd despite US pressure

Venezuela's oil exports rose slightly to some 921,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November, the third-highest monthly average so far this year, as the country used more diluents to produce exportable grades, according to shipping data and documents.

The OPEC producer is under increasing political pressure from the US, which has struck a score of drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean and threatened to extend military operations to land targets in the South American country.