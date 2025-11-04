Venezuela's oil exports fall over lower inventories, imports

Venezuela's oil exports declined 26 per cent to some 808,000 barrels per day in October as the country's stocks dwindled and it imported smaller volumes of diluents to produce exportable crude grades, according to shipping data and documents from state firm PDVSA.

The OPEC country's exports had reached a five-year high in September after being boosted by stable crude production of around 1.1 million bpd and robust imports of light crude and naphtha - especially from Russia - earlier in the year to dilute its extra heavy oil output.