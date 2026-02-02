Venezuelan oil export shipments rebound in January under US management

Venezuela's oil exports bounced to some 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January under US control, from 498,000 bpd in December, following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and the end of an oil blockade on the country, which has allowed traders to carry most exports, shipping data showed.

Washington in December imposed an oil embargo on the US-sanctioned country to pressure Maduro and seized seven tankers. The blockade led to the accumulation of over 40 million barrels of crude and fuel in onshore tanks and vessels that could not be exported and forced state-run energy company PDVSA to cut output in early January.

Since the US Treasury Department extended the first licences to traders Trafigura and Vitol in January to begin exporting the stocks, oil production, processing and shipments from the OPEC nation have accelerated, according to the data.

The January volume was close to average exports of 847,000 bpd last year, but PDVSA's partners and traders would have to continue accelerating the pace of exports to drain millions of barrels of oil still in inventories so output cuts can be fully reversed.