Venezuela sees oil export boom, shipments at highest level since 2018

Venezuela's oil exports rose 14 per cent to 1.23 million barrels per day in April, the highest in more than seven years, fuelled by more sales to the US, India and Europe, shipping data and documents from state company PDVSA showed on Friday.

The South American country has been draining oil inventories and recovering crude output in recent months following the US capture of President Nicolas Maduro in January, which led to a flagship supply pact between the governments of US President Donald Trump and Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez.

The agreement, coupled with US licences easing sanctions on the country, has allowed PDVSA's joint-venture partners and trading houses including Vitol and Trafigura to receive cargoes from the state firm for sales to refiners in the US, Europe and Asia.