Venezuela oil exports slip in July, but US buyers snap up record volumes

Venezuela's oil exports fell slightly to 1.16 million barrels per day in July from 1.2 million bpd the previous month as the country drained fewer inventories, but exports to the US jumped to some 786,000 bpd, the highest since early 2019, shipping data showed on Monday.

The OPEC country's exports have recovered rapidly this year from historically low figures caused by US sanctions and a naval blockade imposed by the Trump administration to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

A key oil supply pact signed by Washington in January with interim President Delcy Rodriguez has allowed Venezuela's oil to return to the US, Europe and India mostly through trading houses.