Venezuela authorises two unsanctioned VLCCs to depart for China

Many vessels that provide false location data to disguise their real position while transporting Iranian, Russian or Venezuelan oil are not under US sanctions. However, they are part of the so-called "shadow fleet" of ships that are typically unregulated by Western insurers and maritime service providers.

The shadow fleet is considered exposed to possible punitive measures from the US, shipping analysts have said. In the case of Venezuela, Washington has said it is only targeting vessels under US sanctions as part of a "blockade" announced by President Donald Trump this week.

