US State Department designates vessels, entities involved in Iranian trade

All property and interests in property of these targets that are in the United States, that hereafter come within the United States, or that are or hereafter come within the possession or control of any US persons, including any foreign branches, are blocked and must be reported to the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Assets Control (OFAC.) In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 per cent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked.

OFAC’s regulations generally prohibit all dealings by US persons or within the United States (including transactions transiting the United States) that involve any property or interests in property of blocked or designated persons.