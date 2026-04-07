US senators ask Bessent why large LNG tankers get tax perks for small boats

A group of Democratic US senators on Tuesday pressed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on whether enormous tankers that ship liquefied natural gas qualify for a lucrative tax credit meant for smaller boats that burn the fuel.

The Alternative Fuel Excise Tax credit, signed by former President George W. Bush in 2005, was meant to decrease oil dependence by subsidising a transition among smaller motorboats to "alternative fuels", such as natural gas, propane and LNG.

Burning the fuel in LNG tankers does not help transition off liquid fuels such as bunker fuels, critics say, because many LNG tankers are already designed to burn LNG that boils off during shipping. That boiled-off gas otherwise would be vented to the atmosphere or chilled back into LNG.