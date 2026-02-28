US seeks ownership of oil tanker and 1.8 million barrels of Venezuelan crude

The US is seeking to take ownership of Skipper, an oil tanker it seized in December, and 1.8 million barrels of crude oil cargo supplied by Venezuelan state-run company PDVSA, the Justice Department said on Friday.

In its complaint, filed in US District Court for the District of Columbia, the department alleged there was a scheme dating to 2021 to facilitate the shipment and sale of petroleum products to benefit Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which is under US sanctions.

It said the Skipper moved crude oil from Iran and Venezuela during this time. A confidential informant told the US Government that the tanker has loaded seven million barrels of crude oil originating in Iran over the past two years, according to the complaint.