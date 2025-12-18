US sanctions 29 vessels and shipping firms linked to Iranian oil trade

The shadow fleet refers to ships that carry oil that is under sanctions. They are typically old, their ownership opaque and they sail without the top-tier insurance cover needed to meet international standards for oil majors and many ports.

Treasury will, "continue to deprive the regime of the petroleum revenue it uses to fund its military and weapons programmes," John Hurley, the department's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a release.

Iran's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.