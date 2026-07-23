US production and weak Chinese demand set to erase oil deficit by 2027

The conflict in the Middle East has deepened forecasts of a global oil deficit in 2026, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, but recovering Persian Gulf flows, robust US production and weaker demand from China are expected to tip the market into an oversupply in 2027.

The Iran war has choked crude production and exports out of the gulf, prompting analysts to cut their near-term supply forecasts and reverse course on previous expectations of a glut this year. Eight analysts polled by Reuters see an average deficit of 1.5 million barrels per day in 2026, roughly double the 750,000 bpd deficit forecast in a similar poll in April.

In contrast, prior to the Iran war, analysts expected a 1.63 million bpd surplus for 2026. However, the market is expected to bounce back to a surplus of 1.9 million bpd in 2027, the poll showed.

"This market has flipped from fear of shortage to glut risk fast. US energy dominance shines through — our exports have been a lifeline," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst with Price Futures Group.