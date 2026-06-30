US oil supplies help offset falling Middle Eastern imports to Japan

Japan's crude oil imports fell 38.4 per cent in May to 1.48 million barrels per day (7.29 million kilolitres) from a year earlier, data showed on Tuesday, with higher imports from the United States helping offset a drop in Middle Eastern supplies.

Despite the fall, the May figure came in sharply above April's, according to Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

The country's crude oil imports fell 66 per cent to 853,329 bpd (4.07 million kilolitres) year-on-year in April, the lowest level in more than 60 years as the US-Israeli war on Iran that began on February 28 severely disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for roughly a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. Imports from the Middle East were down 68 per cent in April.