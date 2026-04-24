US oil shipment arriving in Japan, first since the start of Iran war

A tanker carrying US crude for Cosmo Oil is expected to arrive near Tokyo as early as Sunday, Japan's industry ministry said, marking the country's first such shipment secured after the Iran crisis began.

The tanker, loaded in Texas on March 22, is due to arrive off Chiba as early as on April 26 via the Panama Canal, Narumi Hosokawa, deputy director-general for immediate crisis management at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), told reporters on Friday.

The tanker is carrying 910,000 barrels, according to a Cosmo spokesperson.