US denies mulling swap of Venezuelan heavy oil for domestic crude

The US Government is not currently considering using Venezuelan oil in an exchange with US oil companies to refill the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the Department of Energy said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Reuters reported that two sources said the Trump administration was exploring a plan that would deliver Venezuelan oil to US refineries in exchange for US-produced crude. The US crude would be used to help fill the SPR, the world's largest emergency oil stockpile, which is held in a series of underground caverns on the Texas and Louisiana coasts.

"This is false," a US Energy Department spokesperson said. "We are not currently considering using Venezuelan oil to refill the SPR." There is also no exchange planned currently, the spokesperson added.