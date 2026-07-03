US military assistance helps keep Persian Gulf oil flowing in June

Persian Gulf oil exports in June jumped more than three million barrels from May to exceed 10 million barrels per day as the US military helped to keep oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz, data showed, though exports remained 40 per cent below pre-war levels.

The United Arab Emirates led the recovery, allowing millions of barrels of crude stranded in the gulf to reach international markets, enabling producers to raise output and lower oil prices to pre-conflict levels.

Combined crude and condensate exports from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Iraq and Iran rose by more than 3.5 million bpd from May to 10.07 million bpd, Kpler data shows.