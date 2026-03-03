US may back tanker insurance to ease crude shipments from Middle East

President Donald Trump will review a set of policy options on Tuesday aimed at controlling energy prices during the escalating Middle East conflict, including a proposal for the US Government to help oil tankers in the region obtain insurance, two sources said.

Global crude prices have spiked since Israeli and US forces began striking Iran over the weekend, leading to fighting that has interrupted Middle East oil tanker shipments.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Energy Secretary Chris Wright were expected to meet with Trump on Tuesday afternoon to present a list of proposals to address the issue and finalise a response, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

Trump has made lowering energy prices a centrepiece of his economic messaging, arguing that cheaper fuel is key to easing inflation and supporting consumer spending.

Trump told reporters on Tuesday that Americans may have to live with higher oil prices for a short period, “but as soon as this ends, those prices are going to drop, I believe, lower than even before.”

If higher energy prices persist, it could undermine efforts by lawmakers in Trump's Republican Party to retain power in the US midterm elections in November.