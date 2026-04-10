US likely to extend waiver allowing purchase of Russian oil

US President Donald Trump's administration is likely to extend as soon as Friday a waiver allowing countries to buy some sanctioned Russian oil and petroleum products, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The US Treasury Department has allowed purchases of Russian oil and products at sea since mid-March through the 30-day waiver that expires on April 11, part of efforts to control global energy prices during the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Russia's presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev had said the original waiver would free 100 million barrels of Russian crude, equal to almost a day's worth of global output.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Trump in the White House on Thursday to talk about extending the waiver, and they agreed it was a good idea, one of the sources said, asking not to be named. Officials at the White House and Treasury Department did not immediately comment on the matter.