US keeps pressure on Iran oil trade despite tentative ceasefire

The US said on Thursday it has imposed new sanctions on Iran's military oil trade, even as Washington and Tehran reached a tentative agreement to extend their ceasefire and lift restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Treasury Department said it had sanctioned eight vessels involved in transporting Iranian crude oil and petroleum products to global markets.

The vessels included the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Flora, the Comoros-flagged crude oil tanker Hauncayo and the Panama-flagged tanker Ill Gap.