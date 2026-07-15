US-Iran tensions are reshaping the global Brent oil curve

The price of Brent crude oil futures for prompt delivery rose on Tuesday to a one-month high over the price for oil six months later as traders priced in renewed risks to Middle Eastern supplies and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The first-month Brent contract traded $8.92 a barrel above the sixth-month contract, its largest premium since June 10. A market structure in which prompt contracts trade at a premium to later ones is known as backwardation and is typically viewed as a sign of tight near-term supplies.

Brent's move follows a sharp escalation in tensions between the US and Iran, including renewed military strikes and attacks on vessels near the strait, which have reignited concerns over the security of Middle East oil supplies.