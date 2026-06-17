US-Iran framework deal deflates Middle East crude market

The Middle East crude market weakened sharply this week, slipping into discounts, Reuters data showed, after the United States and Iran agreed a framework deal to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz, brightening the global supply outlook.
With Asian refining demand led by China still subdued after months of run cuts, hopes of higher supply after the deal pushed Dubai and other Middle East benchmarks into contango and opened rare arbitrage opportunities to Europe and the United States.
Benchmark Dubai's premium to swaps slipped into a discount of 46 cents on Tuesday, the first contango structure since January, Reuters' data showed, after hitting pre-war levels of $2.06 per barrel on Monday.
Contango is a market structure in which prompt cargoes trade at a discount to later-dated ones, indicating ample supplies.
Similarly, spot Oman, Murban differentials flipped into discounts of 67 and 49 cents, respectively on Tuesday.
Spot premiums for Dubai and Oman hit record highs of more than $60 per barrel while Murban's peak was more than $50 in March after the conflict disrupted supplies.
"While practical timelines for the reopening remain uncertain, an estimated four million barrels per day of crude was already navigating the waterway prior to the diplomatic breakthrough," said Kpler's senior crude oil analyst Naveen Das.
"A formal reopening will unleash millions of barrels currently trapped in floating storage, directly inflating the physical volumes that dictate the Dubai benchmark and applying intense downward pressure on regional pricing."
Before its closure, the strait carried about a fifth of global supplies of crude oil and liquefied natural gas.
The Dubai benchmark has been weakening since April as elevated crude costs curbed buying interest from Asian refiners, prompting run cuts and higher purchases of alternative grades from regions such as the United States.
Ahead of the signing of a preliminary agreement between the US and Iran to end their conflict, some Middle Eastern producers managed to export some oil out of the strait, which eased supply tensions.
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has sold at least 30 million barrels of spot crude to Asian refiners and trading firms so far this month and offered more this week.
The collapse in Middle East crude prices has also reopened arbitrage opportunities to destinations beyond Asia.
About four to five very large crude carriers carrying Abu Dhabi's Murban and Das crude were heading to Europe, according to one trader, who added that the cargoes belong to Exxon Mobil. Each VLCC can carry two million barrels of oil.
Another trader estimated 13 million to 15 million barrels of Middle East crude, including Upper Zakum, Murban, Oman and Iraqi Basrah Medium, are being shipped to the US and Europe by oil majors Exxon and TotalEnergies.
The companies typically do not comment on commercial deals.
The shipments became economical for Europe after weak Asian demand and falling Middle East crude premiums narrowed the price gap with competing Atlantic Basin supplies, traders said.
Murban has become cheaper than US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) for European buyers as demand in Asia is weak, two traders said.
The arbitrage for US WTI to Asia has also closed since early June, traders said, putting pressure on the US benchmark grade.
WTI Midland in west Texas flipped on Tuesday to trade at a premium to the same grade in Houston for the first time since late May, as export demand slipped on a rapidly closing arbitrage window.
(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Florence Tan in Singapore; Additional reporting by Georgina McCartney in Houston; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)