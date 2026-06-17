US-Iran framework deal deflates Middle East crude market

The Middle East crude market weakened sharply this week, slipping into discounts, Reuters data showed, after the United States and Iran agreed a framework deal to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz, brightening the global supply outlook.

With Asian refining demand led by China still subdued after months of run cuts, hopes of higher supply after the deal pushed Dubai and other Middle East benchmarks into contango and opened rare arbitrage opportunities to Europe and the United States.

Benchmark Dubai's premium to swaps slipped into a discount of 46 cents on Tuesday, the first contango structure since January, Reuters' data showed, after hitting pre-war levels of $2.06 per barrel on Monday.

Contango is a market structure in which prompt cargoes trade at a discount to later-dated ones, indicating ample supplies.