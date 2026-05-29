US-Iran conflict hits Japan energy supply as April oil imports plunge

Japan's crude oil imports fell nearly 66 per cent in April from a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Friday, as the US-Iran conflict disrupted supplies from the Middle East.

The world's fifth-largest oil importer, which relies heavily on oil from the Middle East, imported 850,000 barrels per day (4.07 million kilolitres) of crude in April, METI data showed.

Imports from the Middle East fell 68 per cent, the data showed. The US-Israeli war on Iran that began on February 28 has severely curtailed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for roughly a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supply.