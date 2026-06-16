US-Iran ceasefire allows ADNOC to flood Asian market with spot crude

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has sold at least 30 million barrels of spot crude to Asian refiners and trading firms so far this month and offered more this week, trade sources said, boosting exports during the US-Iran ceasefire.

The United Arab Emirates producer sold cargoes of Das, Upper Zakum and Umm Lulu crude to refiners in India, China, South Korea and Japan as well as to global trading houses. Some were priced at flat to slight premiums to Dubai benchmarks for loading between June and August, the sources said.

The three crude grades are produced from fields inside the Persian Gulf and must be shipped through the Strait of Hormuz.

The sales were conducted over the past two weeks, ahead of the signing of a preliminary agreement between the US and Iran to end their conflict.