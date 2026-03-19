US fuel exports to Australia hit highest level in three decades

ExxonMobil, BP and Vitol are shipping a record volume of oil products to Australia from the United States in March, shipping data from trading sources shows, filling a gap left by the loss of regular supplies from Asia as the Iran conflict disrupts supplies.

Australia usually relies on Asia for the vast majority of its oil product imports, but China and Thailand have banned fuel exports to preserve domestic supplies and refiners across the region are cutting output as Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz sharply cuts crude exports from the Middle East.

At least 200,000 tonnes of petrol, diesel and jet fuel have been loaded, or will be loaded, by the end of March from the US Gulf Coast and West Coast for shipment to Australia, shipping data from three trade sources shows.