US files complaints for $15.3m in proceeds allegedly linked to Iranian oil network

The United States on Friday filed two civil forfeiture complaints for more than $15.3 million used to allegedly fund an illicit Iranian oil distribution network, the Justice Department said in a statement.

The complaints by the Justice Department allege that the funds were being used by Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani to, "operate multiple distribution companies," engaged in selling and shipping Iranian oil and other commodities in violation of US sanctions.

Hossein Shamkhani is the son of Ali Shamkhani, it said, a top adviser to the former Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Both Ali Shamkhani and Ali Khamenei were killed in the US and Israeli strikes against Iran last week.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice and Bhargav Acharya, editing by Michelle Nichols)