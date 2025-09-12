US energy secretary pushes back against climate hysteria as Washington seeks EU gas deals

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright pushed back against climate change hysteria as he promoted Washington's return to a commonsense energy policy on Thursday, while the Trump administration worked to boost oil and gas sales to Europe and other allies.

Wright spoke to reporters after meeting the European Union's energy commissioner Dan Jorgensen in Brussels. US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has also been in Europe this week aiming to seal energy supply deals that Washington hopes will strengthen its influence in the region while weakening Russia's.