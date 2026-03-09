US energy chief defends waiver on Russian oil sanctions, blames fear for higher gas prices

Trump administration officials on Sunday defended a decision to temporarily lift some sanctions on Russian oil and predicted that a sharp increase in gasoline prices resulting from the Iran war would last only weeks.

Appearing on multiple TV talk shows, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said a waiver issued last week to allow Indian purchases of Russian oil would alleviate pressure on the global market.

"It's a 30-day pause to allow, which is just kind of common sense, to allow the millions and millions of barrels of oil that are sitting out on ships to go to Indian refineries," Waltz said on NBC's "Meet the Press."