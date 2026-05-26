US emergency oil on its way to the Philippines, first Asian shipment since 2022

A cargo of crude oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve is heading to the Philippines, the first shipment of US emergency reserve oil to Asia since November 2022, ship tracking data showed.

Asia receives about 80 per cent of its oil through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint that has remained largely closed during the three-month-old Iran war. The closure has upended global oil supplies and sent physical crude prices to record highs, forcing some importers to seek new suppliers.

The Greek-flagged very large crude carrier Arosa loaded 616,000 barrels of sour crude from the Bryan Mound Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Texas in early May and is set to arrive in Bataan, Philippines, in early July, Kpler data showed, citing a bill of lading.