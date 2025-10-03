US crude shipments surge to highest since 2024 amid strong Asia buying

Exports of US crude oil climbed to the highest level in over a year and a half in September, ship tracking data showed, as US refineries began seasonal maintenance and Asian demand increased.

US crude exports rose to an average of 4.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, the highest since February 2024, according to data from ship tracking firm Kpler. Exports had eased in July to their lowest levels in nearly four years on low domestic supplies and as Asian and European buyers found cheaper alternatives.