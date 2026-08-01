US crude heads to Israel for the first time in nearly three years, ship tracking shows

A cargo of flagship US light sweet crude loaded in Texas was headed to Israel on Friday, the first shipment to the country in nearly three years, ship tracking data showed.

Malta-flagged Aframax Captain John loaded US West Texas Intermediate crude at Enbridge's Ingleside facility near Corpus Christi in Texas on Thursday, and was signaling Israel's southern port of Ashkelon as its destination, ship tracking data on LSEG showed.

The vessel was shipping about 550,000 barrels of crude, according to LSEG data. An Aframax tanker can carry up to 750,000 barrels.