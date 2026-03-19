US crude heads to Asia via Panama Canal as Iran crisis redraws trade flows

Asian refiners are increasingly sending medium-sized crude cargoes from the US Gulf Coast to Asia through the Panama Canal as the US-Israeli war with Iran disrupts trade flows, raises shipping costs and forces Asian refiners to hunt for alternative supplies.

The use of medium-sized tankers that typically cost more per barrel to transport crude, coupled with Asian companies' willingness to pay additional fees to move oil through the Panama Canal, underscores their urgent need for oil and the heavy price of the war.

The Greece-flagged Aframax vessel Sea Turtle crossed the Panama Canal on Thursday after loading at the port of Houston, ship tracking data showed, signaling the port of Yeosu in South Korea as its destination. That marks the first crude vessel that has headed to Korea from the US Gulf Coast via the waterway since September 2022, ship tracking data from Kpler showed.