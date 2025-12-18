US crude futures jump in Asia trade on Trump's Venezuela blockade

"While enforcement details remain unclear, the unexpected escalation in US pressure against the Maduro regime has sparked supply disruption concerns and triggered short covering in an oversold market," IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note.

The news prompted oil prices to rise by more than one per cent in the previous session, rebounding from five-year lows driven by progress on Ukraine peace talks that seemed to point the way to a potential easing of Russian sanctions.

(Reporting by Colleen Howe; Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)