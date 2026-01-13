US crude discount to Brent widens as Venezuelan oil flows shift to US markets

The discount on US crude futures to the global benchmark Brent has grown by around $1 per barrel since the US ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3 and took control of the South American country's oil flows.

Traders and analysts said the US is redirecting millions of those barrels to US ports in a move likely to boost US crude exports in the coming months. US crude futures were trading at a $4.76 a barrel discount to Brent futures on Tuesday, their largest since April, according to LSEG data.

Investors said the prospect of more US-bound Venezuelan barrels was widening that spread and creating an open arbitrage window for traders, as shipping economics to Europe and Asia strengthen.

Up to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan crude are set to enter the US market after US forces captured Maduro and Washington struck an agreement with the interim government in Caracas.