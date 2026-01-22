US: China can buy Venezuelan crude but not at Maduro’s undercut prices

The Trump administration is allowing China to purchase Venezuelan oil but not at "unfair, undercut" prices at which Caracas sold the crude before the US removed its leader Nicolas Maduro, an administration official said on Thursday.

While the oil will be sold in the global marketplace, the US administration has required that the majority be sold to the United States, the official said on condition of anonymity. The US says it will control Venezuela's oil sales indefinitely after seizing Maduro on January 3.

"Thanks to President (Donald) Trump’s decisive and successful law enforcement operation, the people of Venezuela will collect a fair price for their oil from China and other nations rather than a corrupt, cheap price," the official said.