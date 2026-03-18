US broadly authorizes transactions with Venezuela's oil company PDVSA

The US issued a general license on Wednesday broadly authorizing US companies to do business with Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA, a key step that could secure investment and, in the longer term, increase the country's crude production capacity.

Washington has been easing sanctions on Venezuela since US forces captured illegitimate president Nicolas Maduro in January, with the US Government taking control of the OPEC country's oil sale proceeds through a fund.

The general license issued by the Treasury Department does not remove all sanctions on PDVSA - in force since 2019 - but is a bold step called for by interim president Delcy Rodriguez to reactivate the company's core operations and boost sales after a strict US oil blockade knocked down crude output and exports.

The waiver also follows a law reform approved in late January granting PDVSA's partners autonomy for operating oilfields, exporting the crude and cashing proceeds, which has led to negotiations for new contracts and project expansions.