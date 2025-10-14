Urals steady, Azeri BTC crude edges lower on sluggish market activity

Russia Urals oil differentials remained steady as November-loading cargoes started to trade, while Azeri BTC volumes were offered at weaker premiums in a bearish market, traders said.
Demand for Russian Urals oil remained good, while cargoes for loading in November started to be offered in the market.
Traders tried to assess the volume of November export as ongoing attacks on Russian oil refineries and news on Russian oil output increase suggested higher availability of the grade.
Premiums for Azeri BTC oil were under pressure due to high availability of alternatives on the market, traders said.
Azerbaijan's SOCAR offered 650,000 barrels of Azeri BTC oil loading on November 4-8 from Ceyhan at plus $1.95 to dated Brent, but failed to find a buyer, though the offer was below recent price estimates.
The United States and China on Tuesday began charging additional port fees on ocean shipping firms that move everything from holiday toys to crude oil, making the high seas a key front in the trade war between the world's two largest economies.
Russia's revenues from crude oil and refined products fell again in September, as exports of the latter plunged to the lowest in a decade excluding the COVID-hit April 2020, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday.
