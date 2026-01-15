Urals oil diffs steady while CPC Blend discount widens against Brent

Urals oil differentials to dated Brent were stable amid low trading activity on Thursday, while CPC Blend oil discounts continued to widen against dated Brent, traders said.

Urals cargoes loading in January were slow to clear and many tankers were already on water without a clear destination, traders said. This was as demand for the volumes in Asia was not high amid ample availability of alternatives.

CPC Blend oil values were under pressure amid the grade's exports instability and recent attacks on the tankers headed to the CPC terminal, traders said.