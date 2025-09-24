Urals diffs steady despite attacks on Russian ports and energy sites

Urals crude differentials to dated Brent held steady on Wednesday, while Russia's Black Sea port Novorossiisk, a key export hub for various commodities including oil in the south, was hit by Ukrainian drones.
Russian state news agency TASS reported that there was no damage to port infrastructure or ships at Novorossiisk following the attack.
The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC)'s office in the city was struck in the attack, with two employees among those injured, CPC said.
Ukraine has been heavily targeting energy and port facilities that support Russia's war economy and generate revenues for its state budget.
Primary oil processing at Russia's Novokuibyshevsk refinery, which is operated by the Rosneft oil company, has been halted since September 20 following a Ukrainian drone attack, two industry sources said.
No bids or offers were made for Urals, Azeri BTC or CPC Blend in the Platts window on Wednesday.
Russian Government has downsized the forecast for gas business, including exports and output, while raising projections for oil exports in 2025, Economy Ministry materials showed.
(Reporting by Reuters)