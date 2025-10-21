Urals diffs flat as Russia begins oil deliveries to Georgia refinery

Urals crude differentials were steady again on Tuesday, while Russia has supplied a first oil cargo to the newly built Kulevi oil refinery in Georgia this month, according to LSEG ship-tracking data and industry sources.
According to LSEG and a trader, the tanker Kayseri delivered 105,340 tonnes of Siberian Light oil grade from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiisk to the Kulevi Oil Terminal on October 6.
Hungarian oil and gas company MOL was gradually restarting units at its Danube refinery following a late Monday fire at one of the plant's crude units.
No bids or offers were reported in the Platts window on Tuesday for Urals, Azeri BTC or CPC Blend crude.
Kazakhstan's Chevron-led Tengiz oilfield, the country's largest, has been undergoing maintenance which is due to be completed on October 24, Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov told Reuters on Tuesday.
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday that he held talks with leaders of MOL after a fire at MOL's Danube refinery overnight, adding that the country's fuel supply was secure.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Susan Fenton and Krishna Chandra Eluri)