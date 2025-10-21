Urals diffs flat as Russia begins oil deliveries to Georgia refinery

Urals crude differentials were steady again on Tuesday, while Russia has supplied a first oil cargo to the newly built Kulevi oil refinery in Georgia this month, according to LSEG ship-tracking data and industry sources.

According to LSEG and a trader, the tanker Kayseri delivered 105,340 tonnes of Siberian Light oil grade from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiisk to the Kulevi Oil Terminal on October 6.