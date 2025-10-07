Urals crude to India sees bigger discounts on rising freight charges

Urals crude differentials to dated Brent weakened on Tuesday amid rising shipping costs for the grade from Russia's ports to India, driven by a surge in loadings from Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk, traders said and Reuters calculations showed.

Current freight costs for transporting Urals from the Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga to India rose to around $7 million for Aframax tankers, up from $6–6.5 million for one-way voyages in late August to mid-September, industry sources said.