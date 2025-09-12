Urals crude diffs stable as drone attack disrupts Russian oil terminal

Urals crude differentials to dated Brent held steady on Friday, while a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's northwestern port of Primorsk has for the first time forced the suspension of loadings at its key western oil terminal.

Primorsk has a capacity to load about one million barrels per day (bpd) of crude, making it a key export hub for Russian oil and the largest port in western Russia. The port loads a flagship Russian Urals oil grade as well as about 300,000 bpd of diesel.