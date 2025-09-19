Urals crude diffs firm up, while CPC Blend loadings remain steady

Urals crude differentials to dated Brent firmed slightly on Friday following the rise of prices for the grade in Indian ports, while CPC Blend oil loadings from Black Sea Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka were set unchanged from September plan in October, sources said.

The discount on October-loading Urals crude has narrowed to $2–$2.50 per barrel against dated Brent from $3 in September amid worries of lower supplies of the grade and good demand in India, traders said.