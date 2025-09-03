Urals crude differentials steady as Russia plans to cut oil exports

Urals crude differentials to dated Brent held steady on Wednesday, while Russia plans to cut crude oil exports from its western ports to around 1.9 million barrels a day in September from about two million bpd in August.

Shipments of Urals, KEBCO and Siberian Light grades from Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk are expected to fall by roughly six per cent month-on-month in daily terms, Reuters calculations showed.